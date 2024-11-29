Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $497,000 in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.8% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,264,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1,258.3% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 135.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE HWM opened at $116.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.31 and its 200 day moving average is $93.42. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $119.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.