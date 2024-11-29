Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,673 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,708,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $921,778,000 after buying an additional 1,522,767 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,318,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,988 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,810,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,346,000 after purchasing an additional 561,565 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,084,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,547,000 after purchasing an additional 168,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,519,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,940,000 after purchasing an additional 566,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $152,393.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,795.09. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $505,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 496,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,662.92. The trade was a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,699 shares of company stock valued at $757,356. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

