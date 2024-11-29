Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $507,000 Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,179,000 after purchasing an additional 177,226 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 52,746.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 528,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,890,000 after acquiring an additional 527,460 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,855,000 after acquiring an additional 59,519 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 406,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,163,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 696.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 352,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,891,000 after acquiring an additional 308,493 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $421.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $398.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $453.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.36.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target (down from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

