Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Aljian Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Aljian Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,631 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 22,876 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 10.6% of Aljian Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $45,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $205.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.81 and a fifty-two week high of $215.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.79.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,026,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,148,795 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.20.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

