1,488 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,488 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $818,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.89.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $221.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.31 and a fifty-two week high of $225.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.