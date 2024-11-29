Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 45,400 Shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Research Frontiers were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REFR. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Research Frontiers by 7.0% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 922,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 59,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Research Frontiers by 8.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Research Frontiers in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REFR opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. Research Frontiers Incorporated has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $65.36 million, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 0.27.

Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

