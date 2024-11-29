Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases Shares of 603 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 39.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 465.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average is $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $66.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, insider Wes Morris sold 25,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $1,622,926.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,543.75. This represents a 70.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 171,057 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $10,896,330.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,602.30. The trade was a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 414,814 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,955. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

