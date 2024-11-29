Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $70,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,743,000 after acquiring an additional 93,068 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,412,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,421,000 after purchasing an additional 268,208 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,889,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,792 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,752,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,009,000 after purchasing an additional 224,960 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,342,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,285,000 after buying an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.41.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 27.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $2,341,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,113,308.50. The trade was a 20.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,735 shares of company stock worth $5,589,030. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.2 %

GILD opened at $92.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,026.78, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 3,422.22%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

