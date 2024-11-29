Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires New Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,500,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,832,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,051,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,154,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

DOC stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

