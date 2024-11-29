1,362 Shares in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 134.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $429.48 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.50.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Company Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.