Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,856.0% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $90.82 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.94 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -17.60%.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,086.50. This represents a 60.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.