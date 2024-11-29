Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $65,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 512.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in VICI Properties by 780.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

