Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $683,000 in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 50.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,144,000 after buying an additional 42,589 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,391,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Carter’s in the third quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 42.2% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.97. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $88.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

