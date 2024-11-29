Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after purchasing an additional 64,410 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,048.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 730,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,478,000 after purchasing an additional 666,934 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 34.6% in the second quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 730,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,242,000 after purchasing an additional 187,760 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 663,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.5% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 607,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,327 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $313.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.69.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $288.36 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $298.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.41 and a 200-day moving average of $249.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. This represents a 18.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.