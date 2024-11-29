1,397 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,536,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,939,000 after purchasing an additional 49,201 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tlwm now owns 815,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,640,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 791,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,310,000 after acquiring an additional 34,323 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 791,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,066,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 760,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,493,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $53.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.40 and its 200-day moving average is $54.56.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.