Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 1,941 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 3,130.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 431.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Up 0.3 %

PLYM stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 941.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 4,800.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plymouth Industrial REIT news, Director Pendleton P. Jr. White acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $91,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,950. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey E. Witherell bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.49 per share, with a total value of $36,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,065.52. The trade was a 0.80 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

