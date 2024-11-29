Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 83.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Syntrinsic LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 75,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.07. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

