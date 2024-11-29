Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys Shares of 34,515 BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 34,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BARK by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,207,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 298,343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BARK by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 84,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BARK by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 296,199 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BARK in the 3rd quarter worth $894,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BARK by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 37,980 shares during the period. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BARK alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Matt Meeker acquired 34,000 shares of BARK stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $51,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,734,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,379.20. This trade represents a 0.32 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

BARK Price Performance

BARK Company Profile

NYSE BARK opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $374.00 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.72. BARK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25.

(Free Report)

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BARK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.