Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,593,000 after buying an additional 19,310 shares in the last quarter. Syntrinsic LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 804,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 121.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,395,000 after purchasing an additional 214,048 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 217,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 198,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $113.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $86.42 and a 1 year high of $114.84.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

