Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at $36,000.

IBIT opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.94. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

