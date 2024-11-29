1,600 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $1,335,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 329,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after buying an additional 179,699 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2,159.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average is $46.33. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.85 and a 1-year high of $58.38.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

