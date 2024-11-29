Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2,144.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 72,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1,606.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FREL opened at $29.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $30.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.48.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.