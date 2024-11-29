Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 116 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VB stock opened at $259.72 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $191.50 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.58.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

