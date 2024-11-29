Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Holdings Decreased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Centene were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,461,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,799,000 after buying an additional 832,318 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,113,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,042,000 after acquiring an additional 636,683 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Centene by 42.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,400,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,838,000 after purchasing an additional 416,003 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Centene by 8.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,707,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,150,000 after purchasing an additional 385,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Centene by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 580,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,241,000 after purchasing an additional 326,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Centene from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sarah London bought 4,117 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.80 per share, with a total value of $250,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,229 shares in the company, valued at $40,567,523.20. This trade represents a 0.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 486,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,305,284.58. This represents a 3.66 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.04. Centene Co. has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $81.42.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.