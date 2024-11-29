CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 3,130.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 25,756 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,032,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,260,000 after acquiring an additional 135,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.36.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $50.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. CubeSmart has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $55.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.84.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $270.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

