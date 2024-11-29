Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Invests $29,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 106,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,764,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $208,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN opened at $180.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $136.85 and a 12-month high of $183.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.57.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

