Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $770,000 Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,952 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Yelp were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YELP. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Yelp by 262.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Yelp by 115.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 976 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Yelp by 54.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Yelp by 98.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $238,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 255,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,694,083.16. This represents a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carmen Amara sold 12,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $490,637.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,389,992.21. The trade was a 12.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,106 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of YELP opened at $38.08 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.56 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Yelp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Yelp in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

