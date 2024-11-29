Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $708,000 Holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 264,318 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,606,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,195,000 after purchasing an additional 621,588 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,499,565 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,928,000 after buying an additional 1,009,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,682,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after buying an additional 275,707 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 122.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,682 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 711,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $4,069,000. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $601.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of -0.21. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

(Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.