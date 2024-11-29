Oppenheimer Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer from $365.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.80.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $347.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.75, a P/E/G ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.01. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at $40,954,251.12. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

