Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.34, but opened at $20.60. Select Medical shares last traded at $20.74, with a volume of 76,767 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark cut shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.80.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 16.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Select Medical by 4.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 528.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

