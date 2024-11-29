Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $685,000 Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 147,128 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in State Street by 30.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,282,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,251 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in State Street by 13.1% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,124,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,238,000 after buying an additional 479,205 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of State Street by 443.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,765,000 after buying an additional 363,399 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of State Street by 1,078.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 305,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,642,000 after buying an additional 280,019 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of State Street by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,033,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,466,000 after acquiring an additional 259,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $1,265,603.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,462.56. The trade was a 20.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $1,224,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,878,784.74. The trade was a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,460 shares of company stock worth $2,499,860 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of STT stock opened at $98.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.46. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $99.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.87%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on STT. StockNews.com cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on State Street

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.