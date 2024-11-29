Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,804,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,287,000 after purchasing an additional 123,376 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,157,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $1,279,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,413.83. This trade represents a 20.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $45,980.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,210. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,276 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $110.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.72 and its 200 day moving average is $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $113.95.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Stories

