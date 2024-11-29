Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $602,000 Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the third quarter worth $347,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,273,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Steelcase by 399.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 30,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 24,186 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 557,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 28,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Steelcase by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 152,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,395.91. The trade was a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Price Performance

Steelcase stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $855.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Steelcase’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Featured Articles

