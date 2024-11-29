10,879 Shares in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 113,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 33,108 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,413 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 59.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 131,458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 48,917 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Pathward Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 225,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,906,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pathward Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

In other Pathward Financial news, CFO Greg Sigrist sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $181,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,306.40. The trade was a 18.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $205,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,054.40. This represents a 9.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,350 shares of company stock worth $517,010 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $84.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is presently 3.02%.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

