Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $804,000 Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 99.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 536,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $59.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.98 and a beta of 0.71. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average of $60.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 33,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $1,941,563.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,378 shares in the company, valued at $21,478,220.22. This trade represents a 8.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,066. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANIP shares. StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

