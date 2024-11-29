Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 620,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after buying an additional 50,304 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $5,780,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 114.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Melius Research boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.18.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,962,112 shares of company stock worth $2,114,595,059 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 12.2 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $124.38 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.94. The firm has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.72%.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.