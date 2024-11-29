Citigroup Inc. Acquires 23,236 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPX Technologies worth $11,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 965.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE SPXC opened at $175.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.14. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.98 and a 12-month high of $183.83. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.02 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

