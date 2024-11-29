8,418 Shares in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 573.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,761,000 after buying an additional 493,295 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 121.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the second quarter valued at $23,597,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the second quarter valued at $1,620,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 85.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 22,017 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNW shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Light & Wonder to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.36.

LNW opened at $97.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.99. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.52 and a twelve month high of $115.00.

Light & Wonder declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

