Citigroup Inc. Has $12.08 Million Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,283 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.23% of Lincoln National worth $12,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth about $673,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $1,548,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $103,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,184. This trade represents a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LNC stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.51%. Lincoln National’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.