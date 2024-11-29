Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 8,422 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 45,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 214.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 225.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. This trade represents a 18.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,726,367.25. The trade was a 37.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,877 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $471.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $489.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.