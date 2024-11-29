Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 16,417 American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH opened at $38.62 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $41.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

