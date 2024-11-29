Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 7,790 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 104,759.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,583,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,870 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 17.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,271,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,606,000 after purchasing an additional 778,005 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,184,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,684,000 after buying an additional 708,533 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,807,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,441,000 after buying an additional 379,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,248,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,292,000 after buying an additional 353,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

QGEN opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average of $43.73. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.21, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41.

QGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

