Mobileye Global’s (MBLY) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MBLY. BNP Paribas downgraded Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mobileye Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Mobileye Global from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.07. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $44.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Mobileye Global by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 1,019.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

