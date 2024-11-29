Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 23,831 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,157% compared to the typical volume of 1,056 put options.

MongoDB Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $324.60 on Friday. MongoDB has a one year low of $212.74 and a one year high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.02.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $1,451,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,925.17. This trade represents a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.79, for a total transaction of $872,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,135,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,048,394.74. This represents a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,189. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 682.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

