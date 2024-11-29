Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 23,831 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,157% compared to the typical volume of 1,056 put options.
MongoDB Trading Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ MDB opened at $324.60 on Friday. MongoDB has a one year low of $212.74 and a one year high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.02.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB
In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $1,451,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,925.17. This trade represents a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.79, for a total transaction of $872,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,135,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,048,394.74. This represents a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,189. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 682.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
