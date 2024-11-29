Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 155.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Ternium were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ternium by 72.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ternium by 3,152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ternium by 28.9% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Ternium in the second quarter worth about $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Ternium Trading Up 1.7 %

Ternium stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $44.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 82.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Ternium had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 450.00%.

About Ternium

(Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.