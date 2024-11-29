Loop Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DKS. Barclays boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.95.

NYSE DKS opened at $213.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $120.39 and a 12 month high of $239.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.66.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

