Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,226 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 99.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICHR. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ichor in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $32.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $46.43.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $211.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

