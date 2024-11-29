Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $599,000 in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 63.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $81,206.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,259,849.62. This represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 3,310 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $143,025.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,917.85. This trade represents a 3.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,391,151 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average of $46.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.78. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90.

TWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

