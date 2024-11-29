Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Stantec by 175.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,266,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,850,000 after purchasing an additional 806,869 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Stantec by 86.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 913,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,897,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,176,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,177,000 after purchasing an additional 415,993 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Stantec by 243.8% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 204,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 144,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1,013.6% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 112,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 102,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

STN opened at $85.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.68 and its 200 day moving average is $82.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.02. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.85 and a 12-month high of $88.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 28.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

