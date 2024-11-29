Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.18.

NYSE:DELL opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.94. The firm has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,962,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,595,059. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

